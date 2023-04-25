SANDY RIDGE — A forest fire that began burning on Thursday afternoon and didn’t stop until late Saturday afternoon scorched more than 1,400 acres of State Game Lands in Rush Township, Centre County late last week.
Volunteer firefighters from three counties battled the fire that is estimated to have exceeded $100,000 in costs.
On Thursday, April 20 at 4:10 p.m., Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. was dispatched for a brush fire in on the Sandy Ridge Trail. Upon arriving on scene, the blaze was upgraded to a forest fire. Sandy Ridge Trail is a forestry road that extends from Ponderosa Drive to the top of Port Matilda Mountain at U.S. Route 322.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles in both Philipsburg and State College.
According to Moshannon District 9 Forest Assistant Manager Ryan Ling, when he first arrived on scene, 90 acres had already burned. Personnel from the state Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources and the state Game Commission were called in from across the state to assist the numerous volunteer firefighters who battled the blaze.
At first, firefighters attempted to attack the left flank but they ran out of water and lost control of the fire at that point and had to evacuate the scene. The blaze was fought in two 12-hour shifts until it was controlled.
On Friday, April 21, numerous pieces of ground and air equipment were utilized, including three bulldozers from DCNR and one from the Game Commission, air tankers from Mid State Airport, an air tanker from Hazelton, a helicopter from the Western District, and a helicopter with a bucket that was used to get water from the Black Moshannon Dam.
During the course of the fire, the air tankers made 30 air drops. Ling said the fire was difficult to fight because of the location, and the dense scrub brush and mountain laurel that covered the terrain. Some of the retardant couldn’t reach the forest floor because of the dense landscape.
Air support was later terminated due to weather conditions, specifically wind shear.
At that point, hand crews had to engage in line containment, Ling said.
One person was transported from the fire line for a medical emergency. He was treated on scene and transported to a hospital by Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance and Moshannon Valley EMS.
On Saturday, April 22, crews finished a containment line and mitigated potential hazards. Officials called a halt to containment efforts at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Approximately 1,445 acres of forest burned, Ling said. There were no structures involved.
The fire is under investigation by DCNR. Damage is estimated to be over $100,000 due to the monetary charges for air tankers, personnel, fire apparatus, and bulldozers.
“We appreciate the assistance of all the volunteer firefighters in fighting the forest fire and achieving the primary goal of everyone going home safe,” Ling said. He added that officials also appreciated local businesses donating food, fire companies for donating water, and the Salvation Army of Blair County for their canteen.
The following volunteer fire companies assisted on scene:
Centre County — Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co.and Ambulance Service, Hope Vol. Fire Co., Reliance Vol. Fire Co., Port Matilda Vol. Fire Co. 15 and Moshannon Valley EMS.
Clearfield County – Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Chester Hill Hose Co., Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, Ramey Vol. Fire Co., Madera Vol. Fire Co., Karthaus Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Hyde Vol. Fire Co., Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5.
Blair County – Bald Eagle Vol. Fire Co., Hookies Vol. Fire Co. of Tyrone, and Neptune Vol. Fire Co.
Officials also thanked the following businesses and organizations for providing food and refreshments for all the men and women working this incident:
- HiWay Pizza
- Pizza Hut of Philipsburg
- McDonalds
- Taco Bell
- Nittany MinitMart
- Philipsburg American Legion
- SARTASK
- Sheetz
- DuBois Salvation Army Canteen Unit
- Texas Roadhouse –State College
- Grahams Up in Smoke BBQ
They also thanked community members who brought cases of water for firefighters.