PHILIPSBURG — After discussions following their reorganization meeting, Rush Township Supervisors will likely change their meeting times early evening, according to Secretary Yvonne Maruschak.
Supervisors Dave Jackson and Jason Vaux at the recent reorganization meeting voted to change the meetings to 9:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
On the posted reorganization agenda, meetings were listed to be set for the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. Meetings were held at this time last year and were frequently well attended.
Maruschak said the meeting times would now likely be changed to an evening time of 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
Officials are looking into scheduling a special meeting, potentially next week, to make the change official, according to Maruschak.