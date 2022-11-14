PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township supervisors responded to potentially dangerous activity at the Sandy Ridge park.
“We have someone who seems to be wanting to set a fire under the pavilion, which is a really bad idea,” said Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow. “I understand the road crews dragged wood and things like that out from underneath there. The fire company is trying to help out and keep an eye on it.”
Supervisors approved the use of a trail camera should the issue continue. The device would need to be purchased and the appropriate signage posted if action is taken. The price would be minimal, according to officials.
“We’re hoping not to even have to go this route, but we also didn’t want to let it hang until next month if we needed to take action,” Merrow said. “I’m hoping the fire company is able to step in and help put a stop to it.”
Issues at the municipal park also remain. Merrow stated teenagers are using equipment as it was not designed, such as riding in the baby swings.
“We did put the park rules signage up there to try and make it easier to enforce,” she said. “We’ve asked the neighbors to call the township when they see it.”
The township was working on getting lighting at the park. It will also have bids incoming for fencing in December.