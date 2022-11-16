PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors started the process to address seven blighted properties at their recent meeting.
Code Enforcement Officer, Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow presented a list of seven properties. Notice will be sent to the property owners, which begins the sometimes complex process towards demolition, for which the township would use a blight grant.
“We can at least initiate this process, get the letters out and see what we get,” Merrow said. “We haven’t had to take down any buildings. We’re at almost 30 buildings in the township without using these blight funds with a little bit of pressure on some of these. I’m hoping some of these do too, but I also don’t want us to end up in the summer of next year not having used the blight funds.”
The properties are 287 Spike Island Rd., 116 F St., 311 State St., 2241 State St., 644 Phoenix Rd., 344 Phoenix Rd. and 142 Toms Ln.
Each property presents its own unique situation. Some property owners are unreachable. “A lot of these are unable to contact,” Merrow said.
Eventually, hearings would be scheduled. These would likely be of different lengths depending on the situation.
Supervisors approved of proceeding with notifications for the property owners. The township solicitor noted officials may know more about how each hearing may go and how much time may need to be allocated following the notifications.
The solicitor also offered an update on the Spotts’ property, located on Loch Lomond Road. The owner will be served a notice to repair or demolish the structure. The property owner would need to start repairs or removal within 10 days of the notice and complete this action within 50 days.
In unrelated business, the township hopes to open bids for the Casanova Road project at its December meeting. Merrow noted she has been going back and forth regarding the environmental assessment.