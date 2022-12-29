PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors heard about various maintenance work and projects throughout the area at a recent meeting.
The planning commission has further discussed the proposed Black Moshannon solar project, township engineer, zoning officer and code enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow stated.
“The recommendations that came out of the planning commission were to modify the zoning ordinance to include commercial scale solar projects as a conditional use,” Merrow said. “The other recommendation was to create a zoning district specific for such uses … to add a separate zoning district to include a description that that district includes primarily abandoned mine lands, reclaimed lands, instead of lands that are in timber production or agricultural lands, to basically reuse brownfield lands.”
The previously presented draft solar ordinance needed to be modified based on the Planning Commission’s recommendations.
The Casanova Road project remains in limbo but recent progress has Merrow hopeful it will soon go out to bid.
“I know I say that every month, but hopefully soon,” she said.
She commended the state Department of Environmental Protection for finding a way to satisfy permit requirements and move the project forward. “Hopefully by the third, we will have a better update on that,” she noted.
“We still don’t have that out to bid,” Supervisor Jason Vaux said. “That’s frustrating.”
There were no bids received for the park fence at the regular meeting of the supervisors. However, Merrow noted there were four interested bidders.
“We did issue a bid clarification relating to prevailing wage on that project,” she said, adding this was due to grant requirements. She anticipated awarding the bid at the Jan. 3 meeting.
In unrelated business, Merrow reported the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer application process was open.
“We’ve been maintaining pumps at Black Moshannon for quite some time,” she said. “This is a chance for the opportunity to replace those pumps with a 15% match. The estimated cost of these pumps has gone from $120,000 to about $160,000 in the last two or three years.”
A resolution was made to apply for funds in the amount of $160,000.
Merrow also offered a code enforcement officer report. She said there were vehicles removed from North Philipsburg. “I do have a property on Adams Street where I get vehicles out of there and more vehicles show up. We still continue to work on that,” she said.
She also brought up 287 Spike Island Road. This property was discussed for the blight program. The state of the structure has officials concerned.
“That has been a project we’ve worked on for a very long time and have not been able to serve any resident for that,” Merrow said. To speed up the process, she suggested taking the matter to court rather than letting it take its course through the dangerous buildings ordinance.