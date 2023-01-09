PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors heard an update on the township’s various improvement projects and grant applications.
Rush Township officials were hopeful in December to receive fence bids for the municipal park. However, Jan. 3 came and no bids were received.
The township will take the next steps toward obtaining fencing. The advertisement for fence bids will be used as a form of proof of the township’s efforts for the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Then we start, basically, a solicitation process with a contractor,” said Township Engineer Michelle Merrow. “Find a contractor, get a quote, and go from there. So that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
Casanova Road still has not gone out to bid. Merrow said a point person is on leave. At the meeting, she stated she was having issues getting a response from individuals with the state Department of Transportation.
“Hopefully somewhere, something’s forwarding to someone else,” she said.
The township continues to move forward with the blight grant. The township also has multiple grant applications out for various improvement projects.
Merrow pointed out that the matching funds for all grants could potentially be quite high. “We are not going to get every single one of these, it shouldn’t be a problem,” she stated. “But it would not be good if I didn’t say look ahead to this.”
There is rezoning proposed for Route 350. This impacts 718, 728 and 758 Tyrone Pike, Merrow noted. Supervisors set a hearing for Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. at their meeting last week.
Merrow also requested township officials push forward with a towing contract. The township appointed Half Moon Valley Towing and Bigler Boyz Towing & Recovery as towing companies. Both were asking for contracts.
She noted the state police are helping with the process, identifying owners of vehicles in violation. However, their definition differs from the township’s, which leaves out vehicles off on the shoulder.
“I need this contract to get some of these yanked out of here, and there are some long term ones,” Merrow said.
The township recently noted the board of supervisors will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss resolutions for liquid fuels and $5 fee funds, meeting times and paving bids. Meetings are held at the municipal building.