PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors heard about the status of two properties of concern at their recent meeting.
Property at 109 Loch Lomond Rd. has a history of violations, zoning Officer Michelle Merrow noted. Previous notices left for the owner have been ripped off the house and went unacknowledged, Merrow said.
Violations include a dilapidated structure, abandoned vehicle, trash, and camper not connected to water or sewer, officials said. Officials noted a nearby resident has expressed concerns regarding noise produced from a generator and debris. The township will be moving forward with action addressing this property.
Supervisor Jason Vaux said that he heard Pennsylvania State Police officers have been at the property multiple times for unknown reasons. He recommended a sheriff or other law enforcement official be present when approaching the property owner.
“It just would worry me to have somebody that’s not trained in the art of that,” he said.
Another structure at 181 Frank Rd. was also discussed.
“It leaned over the roadway or towards the roadway for a long time, but it has started to come down,” Merrow stated.
The landowner previously came in to complete actions for demolition of the structure. Merrow noted at the meeting she didn’t want the problem to continue for another month.
“I’m asking for permission should that not be taken care of… for us to pursue remedies to get it down here on the township level,” Merrow said.
In other business, supervisors agreed to advertise for bids regarding the Mill Street Paving Project.
At a previous meeting, supervisors voted on a resolution regarding a local share grant for Medical Center Drive, not to exceed $200,000, according to township engineer Michelle Merrow.
This resolution was amended to not exceed $230,000. “Pipe is very expensive, and that’s a long run,” Merrow explained.
There is no match for these funds, so the change doesn’t have a dollar impact on the township, Merrow noted.
In unrelated business, supervisors opted to pay for the sewer camera receiver and battery using American Rescue Plan Act funds.