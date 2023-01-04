PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors made some changes at their recent reorganization meeting, with the biggest being the time that leaders will meet to discuss township business.
The meetings, previously held the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., will now be the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m., starting in Feburary.
Supervisor Jason Vaux said other townships hold meetings successfully during the day. He cited Decatur Township, which held their reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. — but otherwise schedule regular meetings for 4 p.m.
The change could impact residents seeking to attend meetings because they work during the day. Supervisors said meeting times could be reconsidered if necessary.
“But we’ve seen success in other municipalities, so we wouldn’t be the first to do this,” Vaux said. “I don’t think any of our goals was to inconvenience anyone, but we’re trying to make it as efficient as we can and try new things where they make sense.”
The township has taken bold steps into the 21st century, implementing a system that will impact sewer billing, code enforcement, mapping and more. As part of this digital system, the township can input, organize and track residents’ complaints or concerns, which will help streamline the process.
Supervisors also appointed a different secretary/treasurer. Yvonne Maruschak will take the role. The previous secretary, Joan Cowher, held the position for over 30 years. Supervisors also increased the treasurer’s bond from $500,000 to $1 million due to the township’s push to get grants.
The township continues to move toward a management system versus roadmaster system, Supervisor Dave Jackson noted. He has been filling in as the interim manager as the township works to get a manager position fully established.
Supervisors changed the overtime pay rate to address employees working over 8 hours a day, in comparison to only applying to those working over 40 hours a week. “It covers the drivers who are out on emergencies,” Jackson said.
Supervisors approved a 50 cent increase for road crew employees. Supervisors noted there has been some confusion over benefits, such as retirement and medical insurance.
“Recently, with the downturn in the economy, everybody’s retirement has taken a giant hit,” said Vaux. “I just think it would help you guys out a little bit if we had whoever (our representative) is come in.”
The leadership is the same at the township for the new year. Pat Romano Jr. remains chairman, with Jackson vice chairman. Romano was absent from the meeting. David Mason will continue as solicitor. Michelle Merrow remains the township engineer and zoning officer.