PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township is bringing in a new face to join the township ranks for the Sewer Enforcement Officer position, and is looking to add some more new hires.
Supervisors Jason Vaux and Dave Jackson called Thursday morning’s special meeting to order, and got into business immediately.
“With the resignation of our last SEO, Dave Piper, we need to act rather fast on this one,” Vaux explained. “We’ve been looking for a new guy and I think Dave has one.”
Jackson took over the conversation from that point, describing the applicant, Justin Dashem, and why he was appropriate for the position.
“We’ve got a good, young gentleman here who I think is absolutely qualified,” Jackson explained. “He’s been working in this field under Steve Wallace for years, and is ready to take a step forward in his career to a new position, full-time.
“I think (Dashem) will be a really solid addition to the township,” Jackson continued.
With little further discussion on the matter, the motion to bring on Dashem into the position was passed unanimously, and supervisors will look for him to start as soon as possible.
There is another vacant position open in Rush Township as well — one that supervisors are eager to fill. The secretary post is vacant.
“Ever since the passing of our last secretary, Yvonne (Maruschak), this position has been up in the air,” Vaux said. “It’s been a pretty noticeable absence. We actually had a really great applicant, but due to some unforeseen circumstances they had to step away, and the position is back open again.”
Supervisors are currently considering other applicants for the post.
The absence of a secretary as productive as Maruschak has been felt, and supervisors have implemented plans to commemorate her service to the community with a memorial plaque and tree, dedicated in her name.
“We do have a memorial plaque that we’re putting the finishing touches on, but we want to do a bit more too,” Vaux said.
He continued, “Yvonne was always a big nature-lover, and we’re thinking that a nice tree out front, dedicated in her name, would be a really nice touch.”
While those plans aren’t official yet, the township is moving quickly to set them into motion.