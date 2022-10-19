PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors set trick-or-treat time for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at their recent meeting.
In other township business, Engineer Michelle Merrow presented the Park and Recreation Committee report.
Invoices related to municipal park improvements were approved, including those to Highland Products Group not to exceed $10,000, Martin’s Garden Center not to exceed $500, and RubberMulch.com not to exceed $400. The township is using a grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development to cover the costs.
Supervisors approved applying for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for Sandy Ridge park. The main aspect of the project will be rehabilitation of the baseball field and ADA accessibility. Project costs total about $160,000, with the grant requiring a $40,000 match.
The township also put in another grant application for projects at Medical Center Drive and Richard Street. These grants are for Department of Transportation multimodal transportation funds. The township already has submitted an application for DCED multimodal transportation funds.
According to Merrow, the PennDOT grant would require a 30% match. The Medical Center Drive project costs $260,000, with a potential match of $78,000. The Richard Street project totals $162,000, which would carry a $48,600 match.
Supervisors noted the projects need to be done.
“Our choices are pay 100% or take a shot and only pay a third,” said Supervisor Pat Romano Jr.
Supervisors discussed a request for a no turn on red at the intersection of Route 322 and Ninth Street. A resident raised safety concerns about the area. There is a feasibility study being done on the intersection from the two local approaches. The study is at no cost to the township.
“We’ll have to see if it’s warranted, but also PennDOT came across some pedestrian safety funds and they’re looking at 16 to 20 intersection improvements in District 2. This Ninth Street intersection as well as (Route) 504 and Railroad Street are slated for some PennDOT improvements at no cost to you,” said Merrow.