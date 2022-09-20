PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township officials attended a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting to seek answers regarding annexation of the Project 70 area.
“It’s something that the board wasn’t really in favor of, and things are coming to light through different sources,” said Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. “We have questions, and there’s some things that we think should be talked out, not necessarily the annexation, we can’t stop that from happening… but some of the things that will happen afterwards.”
Council took action to begin the annexation process at the same time it gave the green light to move forward with the grant application for a campground. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced a grant was awarded for the project.
Borough Manager Joel Watson stated the borough has no intention for other municipalities to incur costs with the change. One reason for the annexation is to gain enforcement rights in the recreational area. The property, although owned by the borough, is in Rush Township.
Watson also stated the borough isn’t seeking to take more streets for liquid fuels funds.
“As far as the liquid fuels, we’re not concerned with that, because we’re not going to lose so much on that,” Romano later said.
Township officials appeared primarily concerned with assuming liability and financial responsibility for the intersection of Powder Magazine Road and Route 322.
“We really don’t want to have the intersection if you guys are going to put these things in there because ultimately we may become responsible for improving that,” Romano said. He later said, “Basically our point is we don’t want to end up getting caught in a financial bind over this, and we hope that all the plans go forward without us being involved financially.”
The annexation would include Powder Magazine Road from its intersection with Route 322 to the turn to hit Dike Road, according to Watson. It would also include the portion of Dike Road adjacent to borough property.
With the annexation, the borough hopes to address problematic issues with the entrance from Route 322 onto Powder Magazine Road. The borough’s recycling site off Dike Road, paired with recreational activity, generates considerable traffic.
“That entrance needs to be done regardless of if there’s any campground or any other development,” Watson said. “We looked at that with the state to elevate that entrance. You can actually see up past the country club, so that entrance would be a lot safer. I still wish the state would do something so that people wouldn’t even attempt to turn coming downhill.”
Watson said a part of the desired improvements is to place a 90 degree entrance to the area. “Other than the elevation part of it, it’s kind of minimal work moving the guardrails back and paving it,” he said.
No residents will flip to the borough with the annexation. “We’re not taking any of your citizens,” said Mayor John Streno.
Township Solicitor David Mason asked when the borough proposed to annex the land. Borough Solicitor Patrick Fanelli replied, “The short answer would be as soon as possible.”
At the borough meeting, resident Christine Wilson inquired about the campground grant, specifically where the match funds would come from.
“The majority of that is through work performed on the project itself,” said Watson.