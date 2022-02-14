PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township officials are seeking funding to address drainage issues on Richard Street.
Robert Branstetter originally brought the matter to the township in October 2021. Township Engineer Michelle Merrow offered updates at a recent meeting.
The drainage plan is an if-then situation, Merrow stated. It’s dependent on the alley and if the town has access to this area.
A stormwater management easement would be helpful following any major township action, Merrow noted. This would prevent people from changing the flow and doing more damage in the future.
Not all of the water would be addressed by a plan.
“Whatever we may or may not do as a township is not going to eliminate 100 percent of every drop of that water,” Merrow said.
The concerned resident stated he was searching for an improvement, not a 100 percent solution.
The drainage issues create problems for road maintenance. Particularly bad ice build-up makes for hazardous conditions, noted Supervisor Dave Jackson. Keeping the road safe consumes township resources.
Merrow noted she would like to pursue funding through the Dirt Gravel and Low Volume Roads Program to help address drainage issues in the Richard Street Spur area.
“If we’re going to run that water to the south, that’ll allow us to make some improvements to Richard Street Spur that can better handle that water,” Merrow stated.
Supervisors approved Merrow pursuing the application for the Low Volume Roads funds.
“That would eliminate a lot of the financial burden on the township to get that work done, while addressing this issue,” Merrow said.