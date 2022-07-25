PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township has been hard at work preparing for the potential addition of a township manager.
Officials believe there is room for such a position in the budget, according to Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. The manager would aid the township in tackling projects.
“There’s so many projects that we do in Rush,” Romano said. “We need somebody to actually be there to manage that every day and help with grants and work with (Code Enforcement Officer, Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow).”
Romano referenced Philipsburg Borough, which has a borough manager. “You’ve really only got to look across the street and see all the things that they’re doing because they have somebody who’s able to get out there and do a lot of stuff,” he said.
Supervisor Dave Jackson has been working on preparing the township for the potential addition, cleaning out files in hopes of clearing up some space.
“Jackson’s going to be putting in some hours each week to help get some things together so that we don’t bring somebody in and they just look at us, like ‘Hey, what’s been going on here for years,’” said Romano. “We’re trying to fix things and… give them a better opportunity to succeed. We think that’s a good course of action.”
In unrelated business, the Parks and Rec Committee report offered details on the municipal park project and future plans.
The municipal park trail and parking must be ADA accessible, Merrow noted. There will be accessibility from the parking to the new equipment.
“You’ll see a walking trail on the perimeter. You’ll see interior trail from parking to equipment,” she said.
Supervisors made a motion to advertise for fencing and accessible parking paving bids for the municipal park.
Merrow noted that public input is critical for these larger projects. She said the committee had an idea to hold an open house to obtain more input. Supervisors offered their support for the idea.
“As we wrap up this park, they’re looking to move to the Chalet and Sandy Ridge for some major improvements,” Merrow said.