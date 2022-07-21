PHILIPSBURG — Changes to enforceability of various nuisances should offer officials in Rush Township the ability to act on some residential complaints.
Multiple residents brought concerns to officials at the June regular meeting. These concerns ranged from the presence of rats around junk areas to a noisy generator.
Three parts of the ordinance amending the code of ordinance address new topics, including the storage of abandoned appliances and other materials not previously covered, vegetation and noise.
The additional language prohibits the storage of unusable appliances, machinery, equipment or construction materials in the open on private property. Those who possess a Rush Township junkyard permit are the exception for this section.
Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow noted a key change is that the materials “shall be kept free of vermin infestation while being stored,” according to the document.
The township also put limits on how tall grass and vegetation can grow. No grass or weeds can remain if they exceed 18 inches in height “or to exceed the height standards established and maintained by adjacent properties.”
The township can remove or cut the vegetation if notice is given and no action is taken within five days. Plants that are considered edible or for an ornamental purpose are excluded.
A passage relating to noise was also added. Fred Hockenberry Jr. was at the last meeting regarding noise produced from a generator on the 100-block of Loch Lomond Rd.
He spoke during public comment prior to the ordinances being discussed. He stated a media outlet quoted Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. at the June regular meeting pointing out people who raise concerns often leave after public comment wraps up. Hockenberry stated that he left that night because of work.
Unfortunately, most business occurs after public comment.
“It’s great to have the community come in and voice these concerns,” Romano clarified his meaning at the recent meeting, “but we do our business after that. When everyone left, a couple of people hung out and that’s who I was talking to, then we went into the ordinances and that’s where you see the processes that we engage in, they take a long time.”
Hockenberry expressed frustration that the issue has been ongoing for six years. He declared his intention run a future campaign for a supervisor post.
Merrow noted the property appeared on the township’s radar after the structure burned in 2019. She noted the occupants left and returned in Spring 2021. This is when the house was posted as condemned. Due to legal restrictions, the township needed to wait for a year before moving to the next step.
The noise ordinance should help. Prohibited noise includes a generator running between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. for periods topping 30 minutes of every four-hour period. This excludes the use of a generator when natural disasters occur or emergencies where electricity is otherwise unavailable.
Drums, loud speakers or other sound amplification devices outside of commercial businesses for entertainment purposes between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. are also prohibited.
Jason Bertothy asked how this could impact businesses using generators for refrigerated trailers.
Merrow said supervisors could revisit the proposed changes at their next meeting. However, she suggested voting on it. Supervisors decided to take action on the ordinance with the intention of amending it at the next applicable meeting.
Many of the new enforceable features are similar to what Philipsburg Borough has, Merrow noted. She stated that the additional language is for the big ticket items and more work will be needed.
“It is not perfect,” Merrow said. “This is a start to address some of the issues that we’re seeing in the township, and your ordinances need to constantly evolve.”