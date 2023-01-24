PHILIPSBURG — Pedestrian safety issues on U.S. Route 322 have been on the minds of Rush Township officials.
Anne Messner, of the Centre Region Council of Governments, told supervisors the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization will soon begin the process to update the long range transportation plan and wanted the township to consider what might have changed since the last update.
“We want to revisit those at some point to see what has changed,” Messner said. “We don’t always know exactly what has happened up here from the MPO. There may be new concerns; there may be items that have been addressed.”
Township engineer Michelle Merrow immediately knew of a priority, pedestrian safety, particularly on the Route 322 corridor.
“We’re seeing increased development here in our neighborhoods,” Merrow said. “We need connectivity into the borough. But we’ve also seen in the last month a fatality in the township in an area that we’ve asked for help for long term.”
The route falls under the state Department of Transportations umbrella of care. However, Merrow said her impression was PennDOT handed the issue back to the township and borough. “I sit in this chair and I think, ‘Wait a minute. That’s your facility, PennDOT. You designed that. You put it in, and now you’re telling us that its not adequate for pedestrian safety,’” she said. “That’s a major concern.”
She noted people push children from Philipsburg out to a Penn Highlands’ facility on the route.
“That highway sees 6,000 to 10,000 (average daily traffic), and that’s not acceptable,” Merrow said.
“I hear you, and really, you have to be your own advocate when it comes to these things,” Messner said. “There is some front end work that has to be done, unfortunately. They are not going to just go ahead and design something for you. There is a lot of give and take, and it’s unfortunate that that’s how it works.
“It has to be something that, as a municipality, you’re going to spend some time on, and you’re going to work toward finding a solution,” Messner continued. “What we do as an MPO is work for having those champions get heard in TIP and the long range plan.”
The CCMPO is also working on an active transportation plan. “The MPO is doing this because it might put us in a better position for federal funding,” Messner said.
Details include cycling resources, what the county has resource wise and an inventory of sidewalks.
“Has there been any discussions about four wheelers and side-by-sides?” asked Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. “A lot of the more rural areas have a lot of that activity that goes on.”
“It’s kind of on our radar,” Messner replied, adding she’s going around to municipalities to understand what is currently in place. She asked for a copy of the ordinance related to all-terrain vehicle use on specific township roads.