PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough remain at odds over property starting at the intersection of Powder Magazine Road and U.S. Route 322 down to the Project 70 soccer field area.
Borough council voted to proceed with the annexation of borough-owned property in Rush Township in February. The action was taken to allow the borough to govern the area it owned by Cold Stream and was also in response to a proposed campground to be constructed by the soccer field. It adopted an ordinance to annex the property in April.
Rush Township officials attended a meeting in September, seeking answers about the annexation. They were primarily concerned with assuming liability and financial responsibility for the intersection of Powder Magazine Road and U.S. Route 322.
The borough went back to the drawing board, and Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder appeared before the township at the supervisors’ December meeting to present a plan where the borough would take the top of Powder Magazine Road.
“I’m at the point now where I need to know what your intentions are, so that I can move forward,” Ryder told supervisors. “If you adopt the ordinance, we will take the roadway as part of the annexation. If we cannot adopt the ordinance, I won’t be able to include that when we move forward.”
Supervisors said they needed more time to explore the information. Supervisor Jason Vaux suggested Ryder’s sudden appearance and push to make a decision was “extortion … when it’s proposed as if you do this on our terms, we’re going to do this; if you don’t, we’re going to do it anyway,” Vaux said. “When it’s presented that way, it has grit to it.”
The borough and township appear to be on different pages due to their solicitors’ stances. Township Solicitor David Mason argues that on July 7, 2022 the state law changed regarding boundary changes. Both municipalities must come to an agreement for the change to occur.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Fanelli referred to the borough adopting an ordinance to annex its owned property in April. Because the statute took effect in September, the borough already annexed the owned property, he said.
“We’ve taken that part that belongs to the borough,” Fanelli stated.
According to Fanelli’s logic, if Rush Township doesn’t move forward with an agreement, it will continue to be responsible for Powder Magazine Road.
The borough already has plans to fix the intersection. At the borough’s December meeting, Ryder stated PennDOT returned only four comments for the intersection project. “They’re all for the project,” Ryder told council.
Although Rush Township Supervisors took no action regarding the annexation or boundary change issue, they did read a recently received letter from the Planning Commission opposing the campground, located on the property the borough asserts it already took.
“The commission had asked for additional information regarding plans for stormwater management, flood mitigation, sewage disposal, transportation safety, preservation of riparian buffers and to date have not received any additional information,” the letter read, also raising concerns about water quality.
Ryder said, “The proposed area is not in the wetland. However the soccer field is. I personally think Cold Stream would be dry if you had Glass City and your residents up on 350 not pumping water into the ground. The quality of the water would be better had we not had those types of waters going in.”
The Planning Commission also believes the campground would impact recreational use of the recently reclassified waterway. “The stream is no longer stocked, leading to decreased recreational opportunities to our residents, particularly our youth. We believe that the construction of a campground facility … will only further reduce recreational opportunities at the site,” the commission stated.
Residents previously raised environmental along with parking and navigational concerns at a Philipsburg Borough meeting earlier in the year.
The borough was awarded a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant for the campground in September.
At the borough council’s December meeting, officials said the campground and annexation are two separate matters.
“This is not a campground discussion, which people keep trying to turn it into,” Borough Manager Joel Watson said. “The road and the annexation have little to do with the campground. The road needs to be fixed.”