PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township supervisors adopted an ordinance and amended an existing ordinance in an effort to keep roadways clear.
The new ordinance refers to the dropping or depositing of materials on streets or alleys. These materials include earth, stones, mud, rubbish or snow.
Township personnel can notify violators, who then must clean up the materials within four hours. If not taken care of, the township will clean it up and charge the individual for the service.
This ordinance will address mud and excessive snow issues, Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow noted. “It’s also nice, I think, that it allows representatives of Rush Township,” including road crew members, to notify violators.
There were also changes to an ordinance pertaining to the storage of vehicles. The additional language makes it illegal for people to have unlicensed, unregistered or uninspected motor vehicles on private grounds within the township.
Previously, it was illegal only to have motor vehicles unable to move under its own power or with a vehicle that had a listed physical defect, such as broken headlamps or exposed battery containing acid.
“It just makes it a little easier or a little bit less debatable in enforcement of whether it’s a nuisance or not,” Merrow stated.
The change also inserts in language that allows the code enforcement officer to inspect private property to check if a person is compliant. Previously, only the roadmaster had this ability per the ordinance.
Merrow pointed out that the ordinance allows people in violation to apply for a permit to store these vehicles and pay a fee laid out by resolution. The vehicles must be stored in an enclosed building or outside within a nontransparent, minimum six-feet high fence. With special approval, they may be stored outside in a chain link fence enclosure.
No permit has ever been issued in over nine years, officials believe. Township officials will be reviewing if it makes sense to set a fee by resolution and, if so, how much this figure should be.
Merrow noted that subdivision and land development ordinance revisions had been advertised, but due to the Planning Commission lacking a quorum and unable to provide comments, action regarding this is on hold.