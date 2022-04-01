PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township supervisors did not make a decision on an amendment to the township’s zoning ordinance at Thursday’s special meeting.
Following a hearing to receive public comment on the proposed change to the designation of a parcel of property in the township near Cold Stream Dam from residential and commercial use to rural resource, the supervisors held a special business meeting to consider the amendment.
No members of the public spoke during the hearing except Philipsburg Borough’s Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder who said he believed the parcel should have always been zoned rural resource.
“I would never want to see anyone build a business or a house there. It should always be public,” he noted.
During the hearing, township zoning officer Michelle Merrow said the revision to rural resource would provide additional protection to the land by restricting allowable uses.
“In my role as the township’s zoning officer, I am to make a recommendation,” she said. “My opinion is changing the designation to rural resource is more protective than the current zoning designation.”
Defined as a district that allows rural occupations, agriculture and low to very low residential use, a rural resources designation would allow parks and playgrounds, preservation projects and historical resources.
Rural occupations would be limited in size and intensity of use, located on larger tracts of property and buffered from neighboring properties. Industrial, urban and non-compatible land uses are discouraged on land zoned rural resource.
Merrow said campgrounds and recreational lodging would be a conditional use and would require a review by the township’s planning commission and approval by the board of supervisors.
Although there had been some concerns voiced that changing the designation would automatically allow a campground to be established on the property, this is not the case, Merrow noted.
“If Philipsburg Borough wants to put a campground there, it would have to seek approval for a conditional use. (Changing the property’s designation) won’t be approval for a campground,” Merrow said.
Because the township’s planning commission tabled the matter at its recent meeting, Merrow said she believed the supervisors would be unable to vote at the special meeting until the commission finishes its review and makes a formal suggestion.
“I am recommending you table it until we get a recommendation from the planning commission. It meets Monday, (April 4),” Merrow said.