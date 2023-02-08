PHILIPSBURG — Rowland Theatre is getting a much-needed facelift with a seating project.
The seats on the main floor, purchased used and installed in 1981, were removed by volunteers in January, according to Rebecca Inlow. Around 50 people visited the theatre in January to claim a piece of the Rowland history, taking seats home.
“The seating project is the culmination of years of planning and saving,” Inlow said in a statement. “We began the seating project before COVID-19. We had just ordered new seats for the lower balcony when the pandemic struck. We finished the lower balcony in 2020, but we had to delay the main floor for a few years due to the pandemic. We did get some grant funding for seating in the lower balcony at that time.”
The new seats, which are expected to be installed in March, will be similar to seats in the lower balcony. The back, however, will be plastic. Inlow said the theatre made this decision in preparation for the increased use of seats downstairs by children.
“The seats get a little more activity, and we recognize that and want to be proactive in their care,” she explained. “The downstairs seats will also have cupholders, which we hope will mitigate some of the soda spills that occur. We will also be incorporating some of the wider seats from the lower balcony onto the main floor.”
The board is excited for the project’s progression. She noted the primary complaint from attendees throughout the years was the condition of the main floor seating.
“Many of the seats were torn with springs coming through, and we often would pop out cushions and rotate them or try to fix them to help with that,” she continued. “Some of the rows were very close together, so there was not much leg row in some rows. The new seats and seating layout will improve the seating experience for everyone.”
The theatre remains open throughout the transition phase, Inlow noted. There are seats available in the balcony. For those unable to climb stairs, there are folding chairs available downstairs.