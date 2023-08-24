OSCEOLA MILLS — Full Circle Ranch Equine Haven is hosting its first Round Up event on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the property of the rescue, located at 5697 Sanborn St., Osceola Mills 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Proceeds will raise money for local horses in need.
The event will include vendors, rescues, concession and bake sale, a basket raffle and 50/50. Listen to great music with Route 5 band. Trout River Drafts will have carriage rides for $10 per person and children under 12 are free; pony rides are $5 per child. Kids will enjoy face painting, games, and a petting zoo.
All proceeds from this event will be used to further the group’s mission of helping unwanted, abused, and neglected horses from auctions, inhumane conditions, and being forced into the slaughter pipeline. Their goal is to educate, be a resource for horse owners, rescues, and the public.
The group is pushing forward to find a solution to help pregnant mares, yearlings, retired off the track, working, sick, injured, and those not wanted find peace.
Anyone who wants to be a vendor, donate baked goods, basket(s) or help fundraise, or for more information, call 814-577-9057 or 814-592-4469.