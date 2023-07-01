Rotary honors Lansberry as Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Clearfield Area Rotary Club recently awarded Merle “Sid” Lansberry as Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
A recognition dinner was held at St. Charles Café & Ballroom. Guests were Ed and Colleen Yeager, friends of Lansberry. Rotarian Jim Moyer spoke of why he nominated Lansberry for the award.
“Mr. Lansberry has given over 50 years of his life making a difference in our community with baseball, and has been a positive influence to thousands of youth in Clearfield County and beyond,” Moyer explained.
A graduate of Clearfield High School, Lansberry graduated from Juniata College and in 1968 started his coaching career as an assistant baseball coach, then moved into the position of head coach and remains there today.
Under his direction, there have been five central Pennsylvania League Championships, 18 District 9 championships, and three VFW Teener League State Championships. More than 140 boys went on to play baseball in college as well as several became professional baseball players.
Lansberry coached the Clearfield Lock Haven baseball team. He coached Legion League baseball for over 25 years, and he still does that today.
Lansberry retired after teaching history for 37 years with the Clearfield Area School District.
A lifetime resident of Clearfield and a Yankees fan, Lansberry and his late wife, Anita, have two sons, Brett and Todd. In addition to a plaque, Moyer presented Sid with an autographed New York Yankees baseball with 1978 Cy Young Award Winner Ron Guidry’s autograph. After the ceremonies, the club also made a donation to Clearfield Youth Baseball.
The Rotary Club also thanked outgoing President Ed Master, III and welcomed new officers for the upcoming year. Incoming President Katie Penoyer was given her Rotary Incoming President pin.