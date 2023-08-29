PATTON — Rock Run Recreation, Inc. will receive $677,200 to rehabilitate approximately 30.5 miles of the 140-mile all-terrain vehicle trail system at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Tuesday announced a total of new grant funding totaling $1,397,400 for ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.
“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth,” Dunn said. “The fall grant round opened earlier this month and we encourage municipalities and organizations to apply before the September 29 deadline.”
The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The other nine grant recipients are:
- Central Mountains ATV Association, Inc., $320,000 to design for the development of approximately 6 miles of the Whiskey Springs to Bloody Skillet ATV Connector Trail in South Renovo Borough, Clinton County.
- Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc., $115,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties.
- McKean Area Snowmobile Club, Inc., $11,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.
- Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $24,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie County.
- Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $58,600 to construct an equipment storage building at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.
- Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $82,100 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 400 miles of ATV trails at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.
- Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $31,000 to rehabilitate approximately 5 miles of the 400-mile ATV trail system and storm-water management measures at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.
- Marianna Borough, $37,500 to prepare a trail study to explore the feasibility of an ATV trail system in Marianna Borough, Washington County.
- Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association, $41,000 to coordinate and fund the 2024 Snowmobile Mini-Grant Program.
The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
The fall ATV and Snowmobile grant round opened on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 29.
Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.
Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.
With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 35,000 active snowmobiles registered, and more than 286,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.
More information about ATV and Snowmobile grants can be found on the DCNR website.