WOODLAND — The smell of fresh asphalt and the sounds of construction vehicles have been filling the noses and ears of Bradford Township residents, as this summer has been a busy one already for roadwork within the township.
With two major projects already underway, there’s hope that there will be more to continue throughout the summer.
“We’re working on the two busiest roads in the township right now, and once we get those two finished, we’re going to try and tackle a lot of the other ones too,” said Supervisor Ronald Krise. “I know a lot of you all have been asking about paving or patching your roads, but trust me, they are all on our list.”
The two roads currently under maintenance are Egypt Road and Hoop-Up Road. According to the supervisors, Egypt Road is the busiest road in the township, clocking in with about 700 drivers on the road per day. Hoop-Up is second busiest, with numbers just under Egypt Road’s amount.
The project on Egypt Road involves a bridge renovation that is near completion. Just some finishing touches on the drainage system and top coat are what’s left. However, Hoop-Up Road’s renovations are different story.
“Hoop-Up is going to be an awfully big project here, it’s really rough right now,” Krise said. “There are bumps everywhere, and that hilltop is awful. We’re looking to take about ten feet off of it, and completely re-route the road.”
He added, “None of you all are going to recognize that road when it’s finished. It’s going to be new and smooth — hopefully the only problem we’ll have to worry about would be people driving a little too fast on the fresh blacktop, but we’ll address that when we get to it.”
Future projects for 2023 will depend upon funding.
“We’ve got a lot of roads on the roster for this summer, if we have the funds for it,” Krise said.
Supervisor Dennis Mulhollen Jr. added, “Milligan Road is another we’re looking at for later this summer. Our plate is very full at the moment, and we’re looking forward to eventually getting these knocked off our list.”