I’m kind of picky about fruit. My apples have to have the perfect amount of crunch. I don’t like them too crisp or too mushy.
I believe bananas reach that ideal ripeness for about 30 seconds. I don’t want them to be either too green and I certainly am not eating them once they develop brown flecks on them. Once that happens they are destined for bread or cake.
I feel the same way about pears. I don’t want them to be too crunchy and I don’t want to eat them when they are too soft either.
Because I often miss those moments when fruit would be magnificent when eaten fresh, I am always on the lookout for recipes that use up ripe fruit.
Breads, crisps, pies and cakes are all ways to use up fruit that is past its prime. The recipe I am sharing today calls for it to be made with pears, but I don’t see any reason why it won’t work for other types of fruit. Pear Custard Pie, to my way of thinking, is really not a pie at all. It doesn’t have a crust although it does thicken and becomes somewhat crusty on the bottom and the sides of the dessert.
The finished recipe reminds me of a clafoutis — a French tart that is made up of fruit with a thick sweet batter poured over it or an Impossible Pie. I know I am dating myself here, but I remember those recipes from the 1970s and 1980s when you combined coconut, pumpkin, apple or other flavoring ingredients with baking mix, milk, sugar and eggs, whirled it in the blender, poured it into a pie plate and baked it.
Pear Custard Pie is very simple to prepare. The most complicated steps are to peel and core the pears and to melt the butter, which I did in the microwave before you add in the other ingredients. Easy peasy. Not difficult at all.
This recipe does capture beautifully the taste of the pears. Any variety that you enjoy eating will do. I used D’Anjou because that is what I had on hand, but Bartlett or Bosc will also work.
PEAR CUSTARD PIE
- 4 ripe pears, peeled, cored and sliced about 1/8-inch thick
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup milk
- A pinch of salt
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Confectioner’s sugar for garnish, if desired
- Non-stick cooking spray
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a nine-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Arrange the pear slices in the plate.
Combine the remaining ingredients using a whisk, blender or food processor, until smooth and well combined.
Pour the batter evenly over the sliced pears. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the top of the pie is golden and firm.
Dust the top with confectioner’s sugar before serving.