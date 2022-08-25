CURWENSVILLE — Squirrel Tails for Trout –Recycling for the Future program recently received a $1,000 donation from Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
The funds will be used to purchase huge trout to stock in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River between Curwensville and Clearfield for all families to enjoy.
The organization’s founder Pat Domico received the check from Administrator Marty Maloney and Assistant Director of Nursing Dana Hayley.
Domico thanked CEO/CFO Mike Zidele and CEO Shaya Zidele, new owners of the facility, and said he looks forward to working with them in the future.
Domico also encouraged families to take their children fishing. “Memories made can last a lifetime,” he said.
STFT will be stocking huge trout in November in two locations. Details about times and days will be published in The Progress.