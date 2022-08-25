RIDGEVIEW HEALTHCARE DONATION
Squirrel Tails for Trout Founder Pat Domico, center, received a check to purchase huge trout for stockings from Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center’s Administrator Marty Maloney, left, and Assistant Director of Nursing Dana Hayley.

CURWENSVILLE — Squirrel Tails for Trout –Recycling for the Future program recently received a $1,000 donation from Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

The funds will be used to purchase huge trout to stock in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River between Curwensville and Clearfield for all families to enjoy.

