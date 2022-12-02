CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board has retained Lois Richards as its leader.
Richards was elected by unanimous vote at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting of the board. Doreen Hoover was elected vice president.
The two join directors Beth Caldwell, Robert Deluccia, John Evanko, Amy Finn, Nick Kolesar, Laura Pentz and Gary Witherow in making up the board.
The board approved the 2022-23 meeting schedule. Combined work and business meetings will be held on the Thursdays prior to the third Mondays of the month which was set as an alternate business meeting night. Meetings will be held in the district’s Maker Space in the high school until further notice.
The dates of the combined work and business meeting are Jan. 12, Feb. 16, March 16, April 13, May 11, June 15, July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16. The December reorganizational meeting date will be determined and announced. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m.
Alternate business meetings may be held, as needed, on Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20.
The board’s buildings, grounds and activities and curriculum, instruction and discipline committees will each meet, as needed, at 6:30 p.m. proceeding the work session.
The board’s safety committee meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m.
Personnel committees will be scheduled as needed.
Directors appointed the Beard Legal Group, Altoona, to serve as the district’s solicitor.
Kolesar will continue as the board’s legislative chairman to the state School Boards Association.
Hoover will serve as the board’s representative to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee and Richards as the alternate. Finn will continue to be the board’s representative at Central Intermediate Unit No. 10.
Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, Richards passed around a sheet for directors to volunteer to serve on the board’s committees. Those appointments will be announced at a future meeting.