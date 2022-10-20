WEST DECATUR — The ribbon was cut Thursday to officially open the first of what will eventually become a neighborhood of multi-ability, multi-generational and inclusive homes at a site just off U.S. Route 322.
The Village of Hope, a division of Mature Resources Foundation, is located on Red Oak Road, West Decatur. The facility, scheduled to be constructed in two phases, provides an alternative to traditional nursing home and senior citizen care facilities and meets a number of pressing current and future housing and wellness needs for Clearfield County residents.
The first phase will provide eight to 10 easily accessible homes equipped with mainstream smart home technology that will aid residents in the activity of daily living and provide access to tele-health services. The homes will be rented, and the monthly fee will include utilities, maintenance and grounds management.
The project is ahead of schedule and already has a waiting list of people who want to reside in the first phase homes, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Kathleen Gillespie said.
“The first home was expected to be completed Nov. 1, but it is ready now. We signed the lease today, and the occupants can move in as soon as they are ready.”
Five nearby homes are expected to be finished by the year’s end.
“We have three homes that are expected to be ready by Dec. 1 and two more by Dec. 31,” she explained.
These homes will assist in closing a housing void in Clearfield County created by the closing of several assisted living homes.
“This certainly fills a gap in service as evidenced by the 26 people who are already on the waiting list,” Gillespie noted. “The list of people who want to move in here is growing every day. There is definitely a need among our senior adults for affordable housing in this area.”
The second phase of the project will add 20 to 25 duplexes, cottages and two to three bedroom homes for larger families on an adjacent 22 acres.
The homes will be built around a 15,000-square-foot community building — a hub that includes a small grocery store, a cafe, a medical facility, offices and a socialization area that will provide wellness measures and social support to residents.
Both phases will be constructed on a centralized platted location that includes infrastructure and additional ground for future expansion.
In July, ground was broken for the project — a vision that has taken more than six years to come to fruition.
“Village of Hope will be the first of its kind. It will provide multi-ability, multi-generational and co-existence housing. Village of Hope will provide integration rather than segregation. For too long too many people, though no fault of their own, have been segregated,” Gillespie said during the ceremony.
She reported the CCAAA surveyed the county’s senior citizens several years ago. She said while senior citizens do, in many cases, want someone to care for them as they age and their health care needs change, they also want to be able remain lodged within a community and feel as though they are contributing to that community.
Village of Hope was originally proposed to be located at the site of the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School in Lecontes Mills.
The decision to change the location was made because of a placement of a solar farm to be located on property surrounding the Village of Hope and issues with infrastructure development.