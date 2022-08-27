REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville farm recently earned Century Farm status during Penn State’s Ag Progress days when Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored 17 families whose farms were recognized for being in the same family for 100 years.

The Bollinger Farm in Reynoldsville has been in the same family for seven generations, just recently being passed down to the newest generation less than a year ago. Jefferson County is home to 75 Century farms.

