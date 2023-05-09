CURWENSVILLE — The recent rains and warmer days have caused the grass to grow, and the cutting of grass created a topic of conversation for Curwensville Borough Council and the borough’s mayor.
Mayor Jim Hoover said he has noticed many borough residents have yet to mow their yards this season.
“A lot of places in the borough haven’t even been touched. I’d like it if borough residents would address this immediately,” he said.
Although last week’s weather conditions were very wet, Hoover said he believed many residents had not mowed prior to that, adding the rain has made the grass around their homes grow even higher.
He said he plans to take measures to crack down on residents who fail to keep their yards trimmed to an acceptable length.
“Grass mowing is something I plan to address this year,” he told council.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said some borough residents who are cutting their grass are projecting it onto borough streets and creating a hazard for motorists, especially those operating motorcycles.
Carfley said he believes he has given enough warnings to residents about keeping their mowed grass off the streets and is ready to start issuing fines to code offenders.
“The borough code allows fines to be issued in an amount of $50 to $300 per offense. Grass clippings in the street are considered to be littering.”
Carfley said at the first offense, residents will be warned and then after repeat incidents of wrongdoing they will be fined.
“I believe residents have been given enough warnings. I don’t know what else to do,” he said