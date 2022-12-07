MADERA — Daycare center clients are causing a headache for residents on Mascot Road.
A group of five individuals appealed to Bigler Township Supervisors about an alleged speeding issue on Mascot Road. Residents claim the issue began with the operation of a new daycare center, Gigi’s Childcare LLC.
Curtis Province said he has lived on the road for 15 years.
“Although off the beaten path, we applaud the entrepreneurial position that our new neighbors have taken,” he said. “However, as welcome as the daycare center is, it has brought with it one very negative and dangerous attribute — traffic, more specifically, speeding traffic.”
He stated the road is narrow and has no sidewalks. Many children either reside in or visit the area, Province said.
“Some, but not all, drivers use caution on this road. Unfortunately, you can’t teach common sense,” Province said. “Therefore, we come before you asking that signage be added to Mascot Road to reflect a 10 or 15 mph speed limit and ‘watch for children’ signs be posted. Additionally, we ask that strict routine enforcement be administered at least initially.”
Supervisor R. Philbert Myers said a speed study was done on the road. Mascot Road is set to be posted at 25 mph.
The township will put up 25 mph speed limit and ‘watch for children’ signs.
Myers noted the enforcement element is difficult as the police department is operating on one part-time worker. However, state police have been involved in the matter.
Robert Lutz said the police showed up to his house after he had confrontations with alleged speeders.
Lutz put up cameras to catch individuals using his driveway as a turnaround. He said the material will be turned over to the state police. Lutz also approached officials and, in perhaps a first, asked that any potholes not be fixed on the road.