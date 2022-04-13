WEST DECATUR — A resident raised concerns regarding a motocross track in West Decatur at a recent Boggs Township Supervisors meeting.
Information about the track, located at 1436 Wallaceton Bigler Hwy., can be found on its Facebook page, Lucky 13 raceway. It has been in operation for a few years.
Noise and land disturbance were points of concern for resident William Miller. Miller asked how much track the owner could build and alleged the individual is building another track.
“It’s just getting out of hand,” Miller said. “You could let him go, (and) he just keeps doing more and more.”
The idea for a racetrack started when Trent Bertothy was out with friends and family. They decided to see how many people would come out to the track if opened. Over 100 people showed up.
“My kids race motocross, so we race all over the country,” Bertothy said in a phone interview. “If we’re not racing and we’re out there riding, we’ll open up and let the public come and ride with us.”
Neighbors began calling the township, police and conservation district, according to Bertothy. However, he said he was in compliance.
“The next year, I decided that it wasn’t worth my time and aggravation to open the track if the people were just gonna keep calling and complaining about everything,” Bertothy said. “I tried to bring something good to the community, and they shut it down.”
However, he eventually reopened for business. He denies claims made at the recent township meeting of building another track.
Last year, Bertothy believes the track opened to the public around five times. Dates for the track opening are variable and communicated via Facebook. When it is open, it’s hours are usually from around 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a membership cost and cost to ride. According to a Facebook post from last year, the costs were $10 membership for the year and $30 to ride.
According to Miller, part of the problem stems from its variability and frequency. Miller said it would be better for the neighbors if the schedule was limited to certain days of the week. He said it could currently potentially be open seven days a week.
Bertothy said he encourages people to be respectful when riding, and no one has ever ridden off the private property onto a neighbor’s property.
“I tried everything to make it to where they weren’t being a nuisance to the neighbors other than the track,” Bertothy said. “The track was called a nuisance because of the noise.”
Bertothy said that races could bring more people to the community, but the neighbors’ complaints may be a deterrent for race promoters. He also pointed out how it is strange for the township to target a track on private property while the community has been supporting — and supervisors recently approving — opening up specific roads for all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike use as signage is posted.
Supervisors did not discuss the track in great detail at their recent meeting. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson relayed to the resident an individual can only do so much in terms of earth disturbance. Supervisors agreed to contact the Clearfield County Conservation District for more information and to determine if the landowner is compliant with regulations.