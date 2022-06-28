CURWENSVILLE — A group home proposed to be located in the borough prompted several residents to inquire about details of the project at the recent Curwensville Borough Council meeting.
Four residents asked council what is known about the facility planned to be located in an existing home on High Street.
“I am not opposed to rehabilitation or helping others, but why does it have to be located on a residential street,” Resident Lisa Terry asked council.
Secretary Theresa Bracken said the Rev. Jane Thomas of Morrisdale presented the plan to Curwensville Borough Planning Commission at its June meeting.
She said the name of the facility is Freedom House. It would provide released female parolees a place to live while they transition back into society. Council said the planning commission was told the women are from Clearfield County.
Bracken said the planning commission only accepted Thomas’ request and took no action on it. Members are still reviewing the plan to determine whether the facility meets borough codes, parking requirements and other criteria that would allow it to be located on the street that is zoned R-2 –multifamily residential.
“Council and the planning commission will also be taking resident’s concerns into consideration,” she added.
Council members said along with the borough’s planning commission, council would be studying the proposal. Borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich is also looking at the plan for the home.
“We want to hear from residents about this,” Councilman Dave Donahue said, adding council is still exploring what its options are for the facility.
Councilman Mike Clark said if residents have questions about the home or how it would operate, council will do its best to get answers to those inquiries from whoever can provide them.
Resident Ken Stauffer said he is not opposed to the facility but believes a residential setting is not the best place for it.
“I believe it should be located out of town. The people staying there can still be re-introduced to society.”
The residents said they would like to see a long-term plan about how the facility will operate within the community.
President Sara Curulla said council would not be considering the proposal until the solicitor has time to conduct her review and members are satisfied all their questions have been answered.
“We are going to put it on the back burner until we find out about it,” Curulla said.