Residents attending Saturday’s Fall Festival at Clearfield, sponsored by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp, are invited to welcome back Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County President John Farr as he returns from his 20th annual Bike2Build fundraiser.
Farr, 80, departed Sept. 24 from Myrtle Beach, S.C., on his 900-mile bicycle journey that will conclude Saturday, Oct. 9, at Clearfield.
Farr will be making a lap on Market Street. Residents are encouraged to line the streets to express their appreciation.
Habitat’s Director of Operations Meri Collins said, “We are hoping residents will come out and support John’s return. Children who are interested in riding their bikes alongside John as he bikes down Market Street on the last leg of his journey should meet about 2:30 p.m. behind Buck’s Pizza, Clearfield. They must have helmets. Their parents must also be present to sign a waiver.”
During his ride up the east coast, Farr has been meeting with members of other Habitat chapters and working to raise awareness about the organization’s mission to provide safe housing with affordable mortgages for Clearfield County residents.
Last year, in spite of limitations created by COVID-19, Farr raised a record $23,350 to purchase building materials for Habitat’s projects.
Collins said the chapter celebrates Farr’s willingness to give back.
“Any fundraiser to benefit Habitat means the organization can do more for the community. The more funds raised, the more volunteers we get, the more sponsors and donors we regularly have all allow more homes to be built, providing more stability and more hope to the local community. Habitat has historically built one home per year but is compelled to give more,” she said.
“We know the demand far outweighs the supply of homes and that’s where fundraisers and generosity from the community plays a huge role,” she added. “Without critical funding and volunteers, Habitat does not have the resources to keep up with the demand.”