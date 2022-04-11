MORRISDALE — Residents raised concerns regarding a property on Empire Road at a recent Morris Township meeting.
The property located at 477 Empire Rd. has presented issues for the neighborhood since around 2010, according to resident Dave Rusnak, who lives nearby. He asked the township if anything could be done regarding the property.
“It’s run down,” Rusnak said. “It’s a disgrace to the neighborhood. It’s been that way for 12 years, and nobody’s been doing anything about it.”
According to Rusnak, there are multiple vehicles on the property, many not legally licensed, which would be a violation of township regulations.
Another nearby resident, John Frantz, added that the cars present a potential danger. Frantz said cars parked with blocks could roll down and hit his vehicles or house. He also commented on the state of the property as “totally an eyesore.”
Frantz also expressed that the property has been an issue for some time and action should be taken.
“I don’t want our town to go to crap because people don’t care anymore,” Frantz said.
The property owner in the past also hasn’t cut the grass, according to Rusnak, who said he ended up cutting the grass to make the area “look respectable.”
Rusnak said some time ago he spoke to the previous code enforcement officer who stated paperwork needed to be filed to look into the matter. Retaliation meets those who file paperwork, Rusnak claimed. Rusnak said that he signed complaints when the property had different ownership and his fence was destroyed.
Frantz stated he also made a complaint against someone in the past and got a window shot out.
Code Enforcement Officer Josiah Jones, who assumed the role last year, noted residents do not need to file a complaint. He said he would visit the property at the township’s recent meeting.
In his report, Jones noted that there are now warrants out for some residents who refused to clean up. There are a few properties with garbage-filled yards being addressed. With the arrival of spring, enforcement of proper grass cutting will also pick up.