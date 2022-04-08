CURWENSVILLE — A contingent of approximately 20 residents asked Pike Township supervisors for the township to assume ownership and maintenance for the private road leading to their homes.
Those who live on Cole’s Drive told the board their road is in very poor condition. “We are looking for help for our road. Whatever the township could do, we would appreciate. We have been making repairs ourselves,” one of the residents said.
The residents also expressed concern about the drive’s egress where it meets state Route 453. “It’s really dangerous where it connects to the road,” he explained.
The supervisors said they are aware and believe the road could use some pipes and grading to move storm water away from its surface.
Supervisor Pat Morgan told the group the township is currently unable to help because it does not own the road. “It’s not a township road. That limits any help the township can give,” he explained.
Supervisor Mark Collins said, “The road’s owner should be maintaining the road. There is (criteria developed by the state Department of Transportation) that would have to be met before the road can be turned over.” Collins provided the residents with information he received from PennDOT’s Bureau of Municipal Services.
Morgan said the township also has an ordinance that requires the road to be paved and brought up to standards before it can be turned over.
The supervisors said they would review the ordinance and discuss the matter with the township’s Solicitor Heather Bozovich and report back to the group.
“If we can do something, we will,” Collins told the group.