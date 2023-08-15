CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville business owners and residents are not securing permits before undertaking building projects.
Borough Mayor Jim Hoover issued a reminder at Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting about the necessity of determining whether permits are required before undertaking any work to a structure.
“We have had a rash of home owners and business owners doing work without any research (to determine if a permit is required for their projects). Last week we had both doing work without securing the permits required,” Hoover said.
He suggested residents who are considering work to a structure in the borough contact the borough’s office or review information available on the Curwensville Borough’s website, curwensvilleborough.com, as a first step.
Information on the website notes permits are required for land use which includes basic repairs or remodeling to a home’s exterior where no structural changes are being made.
Building permits, issued through Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, are for new construction that alters an existing structure in the borough and all work done to commercial structures, the information states.
Last month, council issued a prompt to residents that they cannot expect project permits to be issued for immediately. In some situations, the borough’s code enforcement officer may need to make an onsite visit or information from other agencies may be needed requiring a waiting time before a permit can be issued, council said
“When in doubt, they should check it out before they begin,” Hoover said.