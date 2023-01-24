PHILIPSBURG — The fate of the former Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street, remains unknown.
Resident Jason McMillen approached Philipsburg Borough Council with an idea for the property. He knew a landscape architect who put together a potential conceptual plan for the area. The materials were presented to council.
The plan “uses the spot for different purposes, whether it be a walking path, garden, pickleball or basketball courts, an amphitheater on the side,” McMillen said. “Again, I don’t know what the plan is for that, but I thought keeping it a green space would probably be nice.”
At a meeting last year, McMillen suggested the space be utilized for a community-enjoyable feature, such as a garden or walking area.
Council has offered no insight into what may become of the site. Action regarding the site has been limited to demolition and tidying up, most recently including removing an underground tank.
Last October, Central Intermediate Unit 10 expressed interest in the site. At last year’s council meeting, CIU 10 noted it was searching for an administrative office. It sold the previous office located in West Decatur after the roof partially collapsed in February 2021.
“We haven’t heard back from the (CIU10) on anything further?” asked Councilwoman Faith Maguire.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder noted the organization has been looking around the site.
“But no more commitment from them as far as purchasing?” Maguire asked.
“No commitments,” Ryder replied.