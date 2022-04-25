PHILIPSBURG — An individual is seeking to bring a rising sport to the Philipsburg region.
Ted Seibert sought input from Philipsburg Borough Council about establishing a disc golf course in the area.
Disc Golf resembles golf in that players try to complete holes in the fewest throws. The target is commonly a basket with metal chains designed to help catch the disc.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, which is a membership-based group, there are more than 9,800 disc golf courses worldwide. More locally, there are courses at Prince Gallitzin State Park, Curwensville Lake, Bernel Road Park, and Canoe Creek State Park, according to UDisc, an app for disc golfers.
Seibert said a nine-hole course would take as little as five acres. The golfing enthusiast suggested a few areas where a course could be created, including the wooded area at Project 70. Sharing the trail system would require care by the golfers. However, Seibert suggested that a better spot would be off the trail.
There are multiple benefits to a disc golf course, according to Seibert. There is the potential for an economic boost as more people travel to the area. Extra use and traffic in the area may help deter vandals. It also gets people outside and active.
“It gives us an opportunity to exercise,” Seibert said. “Every time you do a nine hole, you’re probably walking a mile at least.”
People utilizing the course would not need a reservation. They could simply show up and play. Seibert also said the name Wilderness City Disc Golf Course would have a nice ring if a course was installed.
Kate Olsen, owner of a building undergoing renovations, said she knows many people who play disc golf. Walkers coexist with the disc golfers over in a State College course, she noted.
“Everyone coexists really nicely, and I know a lot of people who would want to come,” Olsen said.
Council suggested Seibert meet with officials to further look into the matter. Councilwoman Sharon Goss said there may also be usable space owned by the Elks in Rush Township. The currently unused space is about 150 acres, Goss said. The area is off Route 504.