PHILIPSBURG — A group of Rush Township residents continue to call for a reduced speed area on Route 350 even though a study deemed the change unwarranted.
The township previously requested an engineering study for extending the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit from Glass City Road to Dale Road on Route 350. After the study, the state Department of Transportation reported the change was not warranted.
Steven Crawford spoke to township supervisors at a recent meeting. He referenced a recent crash on the road involving two tractor trailers and a car.
“We’re all aware of that stretch of road and the danger that is present on that road because of the amount of speed and the vehicles that are using that road,” said Crawford.
It was his understanding that the matrix used for the recent speed study would likely not favor a speed reduction. Crawford categorized the matrix as “reactive” versus “something that all of us who live here are most concerned about, and that is being proactive, ahead of the numbers to prevent death and injury.”
The study found the crash rate below the statewide average and reported the average vehicle speed in the area was 61 mph.
Crawford noted the desired reduction would take the average motorist 60 seconds more to travel the span of road.
After speaking with a PennDOT representative, Crawford came to the township meeting and told supervisors that the next step would be to request a meeting with PennDOT engineers.
During this meeting, citizens could express their concerns. Crawford asked supervisors to support the group of citizens in setting up the meeting.
Even with a meeting, the speed limit may not change.
“We can reach out and try to set something up,” said Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. “As you know, it’s no guarantee anything’s going to change.”