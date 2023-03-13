OSCEOLA MILLS — The year-long public use of Cowfer Road remains a problem for a Decatur Township resident.
George Winters appeared before supervisors to raise concerns about the road.
“You already know what it is, Cowfer Road,” he said. “Till the day I die, you might as well get used to this.”
In 2018, Winters urged the supervisors to turn over the road to property owners. The road itself is approximately 2 miles long and connects Parsonville Road and Coal Run Road in the Ashland area.
Winters’ recent request to present supervisors was to close the road in the winter. Winters said he discussed the issue with state Department of Transportation staff who communicated the township could close the road for safety reasons during a time period without losing funding.
Winters said vehicles must be able to safely drive 15 mph, which under wintery conditions is impossible. Even if the road was closed during winter, Winters said property owners could have access by obtaining a pass from the township office.
Supervisors said they were not sure this was possible. They also indicated that the road is used by non-traditional vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles.
“George, one of the problems is not just (regular) motor vehicles, it’s four wheelers. Probably more four wheelers drive up there than there is regular vehicles,” said Chairman James Rice.
“There was a point in time where I might’ve agreed with you, but not now,” Winters said. “They’re tearing the road up and you’re going to have to fix it again. If I have to, I’ll call them to come out to inspect the road again.”
Supervisors said they would speak with their PennDOT representative to get more information.
Winter also asked to know how much the township spent to fix the road a while back.
“Nobody has ever told this community how much that dirt road, which is all private property, cost this township,” he said.