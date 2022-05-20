CURWENSVILLE — A district resident expressed concern about recommendations included in Curwensville Area School District’s audits.
John Crance attended Monday’s meeting where he reported reviewing the district’s 2019 and 2020 audits of the district’s financial records.
He said both years’ recommendations asked the district’s business manager to get additional training.
“I want to know if that has been done or if it has been corrected,” Crance said.
Board President Lois Richards told Crance the district is able to have a certified public accountant as a business manager, if it should chose to do so, and whenever a district’s business manager is not a CPA, the auditor’s advice is the school district’s business manager should be trained as one.
“That statement is going to be in any (school district) audit recommendations where a CPA is not the business manager,” Richards said.
Richards said she believes Business Manager Paul Carr does a good job overseeing the district’s finances. “Paul Carr is very competent,” she said.
Superintendent Ron Matchock clarified, “The corrective action in the audits were recommendations to continue to use an accounting firm to prepare the financial statements for the audit and to pursue sending the business manager to government accounting training in the future. Mr Carr is not a certified public accountant, like many business managers in small schools, so (the auditor) Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP assists in preparation of the financial statements for the audit.”
He said Carr has and continues to receive training. “Mr. Carr attends training through the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Office Professionals to assist in this area and continues to meet all areas of improvement as outlined in the audit report. Above all, accuracy and transparency are the most important factors in a public school audits and the assistance of Walter Hopkins has been invaluable in ensuring both are present.”
Matchock said the district encourages staff to attend schooling. “As a whole, the district wants and encourages any staff member to get as much training to improve in any way they can. Mr. Carr is no different. The recommendation for improvement isn’t something that comes with any type of financial penalty, and the recommendation would continue to be mentioned in the audit unless he would truly obtain CPA qualifications and certification.”