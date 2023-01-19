WOODLAND — Over 25 people filtered into the Bradford Township municipal building Wednesday evening at a special meeting to hear about a proposed solar farm off Shiloh Road.
The informational meeting was scheduled after about 50 individuals voiced opposition to the project at a December meeting. Three representatives for the project offered details and answered questions.
The project is a joint venture between Prospect14 and Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, LLC. Located on a 210-acre site, the 20 megawatt project will bring around 45,000 to 46,000 solar panels to the area. The majority of panels will adjust to follow the sun’s path, facing east in the morning and west at sunset, according to Chad Lello, senior civil engineer at TRC.
An existing farm will be lost with the project’s establishment. There are two properties involved, owned by Roaring Run LLC and Allport Management LP. Representatives noted that a benefit of the project comes in increased tax revenue for the township.
The project already has the stamp of approval from many organizations. It received highway occupancy permit approval from the state Department of Transportation for three out of four proposed driveways off of Shiloh Road.
“Once construction is complete, the majority of the roads are going to be covered back over with topsoil and re-seeded,” Lello said.
It obtained a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from the Clearfield County Conservation District. Additionally, it received a recommendation for approval, conditional on permitting, from the planning commission. Minor comments from the township engineer are currently in the stages of being addressed, Lello noted.
The project will eventually go before the board of supervisors. “From a plan approval, that’s our last step,” said Barry Skoultchi, of Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, LLC. “Once that happens, then we have to submit for building and electrical permits prior to construction.”
Basic concerns from residents were addressed. For example, it was reported the project will not produce noise and there will be no lighting at night when the system is not operational. Although not required by ordinance, the proposal includes putting in evergreen trees near some residential-adjacent areas.
A 7-feet high chain link fence will go around the perimeter. Residents said this would impact wildlife in the area. While the fencing would impact larger animals, such as deer, a gap at the bottom of the fence would allow smaller animals through, according to Skoultchi.
The long-term fate of the solar farm was discussed. These systems typically last between 25 to 40 years, Skoultchi said. When the time comes, the equipment will be removed and the property restored, he noted, adding restoration is part of the lease.
Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. inquired about safety in case of emergencies, such as if a car drove into the panels or if the panels were struck by lightning. Skoultchi said EMS, police and fire will have access to enter in case of emergencies. The developers will also work with these entities to discuss how the system can be shut off.
Residents have expressed they felt blindsided by the project.
“It seems that nobody was ever confronted out here with it,” Tom Anderson said. “I don’t see where you’re taking in any consideration of the people that live in this area and why they live in this area. You’re taking away a lot.”
Skoultchi noted they followed local procedures, including appropriate notification associated with public meetings. Skoultchi later said he would be open to giving a tour of the site to Anderson.
Sandy Anderson said watching solar panels every morning while sipping coffee holds no value when compared to the beauty of the existing farmland and wildlife.
“Would you like one across from your house?” she asked representatives.
“There is one across from my house,” Skoultchi replied. “I see them, and I’m fine with them.”
A few residents questioned the site selection process. Residents inquired why the companies aren’t seeking out strip-mined land. Doug Carton, Prospect14 director of distributed solar development, replied his organization has projects on strip-mined land. However, site selection relies on a variety of factors, including infrastructure.
“I can tell you that we have done extensive efforts throughout the area to try to identify other suitable properties, and this is where we landed,” Carton said. “It’s not for a lack of effort, and honestly, we’re not intentionally targeting the farm. We just need to find somebody who’s willing to do it that meets all the criteria.”
Tom Anderson asked point blank what could be done to stop the project, which is in the advanced stage of the approval process.
“If you’re worried about this type of development in your neighborhood, area and township, then the best thing you can do is work with the township to develop an ordinance to put in the standards that you want to see for everything that comes in after us,” Carton stated.