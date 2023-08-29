KYLERTOWN — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted motorists that work to a deteriorated driving surface along Interstate 80 westbound in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, started Tuesday. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.
The contractor reduced traffic to a single lane on the eastbound side of I-80 at exit 133/Phillipsburg-Kylertown and started repairing the concrete roadway. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but urges drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing these repairs by the end of September. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion is the contractor on this project.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.