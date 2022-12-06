RAMEY — A cast-off remembrance card proved the catalyst for a Ramey man’s desire that events that led to the start of World War II not be forgotten.
Today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day — a day observed annually to recall and honor the nearly 2,500 Americans who were killed during a surprise attack by Japanese troops on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.
The U.S. declared war on Japan the next day and entered into World War II — a war that lasted through 1945, involving nearly every part of the world.
In 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Pearl Harbor Day is not a federal holiday and public buildings such as schools and government offices do not close.
Delbert Ball of Ramey, owner of Ball Sanitation, brought a remembrance card into The Progress office. He said he has had the card for several years. He doesn’t remember where he got it, but believes it was likely put out without someone’s trash.
The card is for a Centre County soldier, Staff Sgt. Billy O. Brandt who was killed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Although some of the details of his deployment are lost to time, information on the card notes he was born Feb. 26, 1917 at Jersey Shore and was called into service on Oct. 2, 1935.
He was stationed at Hickman Field in Hawaii where he died in the line of duty. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Citation of Honor. He is buried in the Fairview Cemetery, Millheim.
Ball’s father served in World War II as a member of the U.S. Marines. He said he enlisted at the attack on Pearl Harbor.
He said he believes it is important the country never forget World War II and the circumstances that led to to the start of the war.