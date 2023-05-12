CURWENSVILLE — Work to remediate the site of the former Howe’s Leather property in Curwensville is wrapping up.
At Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting, members reviewed a communication from Tetra Tech, Canfield, Ohio — the company overseeing the cleanup work.
The letter from senior project Manager Lawrence Drane III, dated April 24, noted council has a 30-day period to comment on the closure of the work ahead of a notice advising the conclusion of the project sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Two seperate parcels on Cooper Road are included in the intent to remediate, a 5.87 acres residual waste impoundment and a 20.59 acre site where the facility operations were located.
A report with the letter notes all previously existing buildings at the property have been razed and building materials, including foundations have been removed from the site.
The soil and groundwater contaminants, trimethylbenzene, benzene, arsenic, lead and zinc, have been noted. DEP previously determined neither parcel possesses an immediate risk to human health, and a notation on the property’s deed restricts ground water use.
Clearly Ahead Chief Executive Officer Rob Swales told The Progress, the property cleanup has been finalized and the letter was sent to notify council of a comment period before the property’s closure plan is submitted to DEP for review and approval.
He said underground tanks and a small amount of contaminated soil has been removed from the property. A covenant for the property notes the groundwater and an existing fire pond’s restrictions.
Swales said Clearly Ahead is still marketing the property. “We will be in a better position to market the property once DEP has issued the actual release,” he said, adding, “This is the home stretch for the project.”
Work has been going on at the site for several years. The property is considered a brownfield — meaning its redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential of hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants.
The former Howe’s Leather tannery operated on the property from 1900 until 2004.
In May of 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it had awarded Clearly Ahead a $500,000 Brownfield Cleanup Grant to continue rehabilitation of the property. Clearly Ahead acquired the property in 2014.
At a previous public meeting held in 2019, it was noted there have been various cleanup projects completed at the site. Those have assessed and performed targeted remediation at the property, including removing the property’s buildings and tanks used in the tanning process, along with cleaning up spills and releases from the tannery’s operational areas.