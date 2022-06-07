PHILIPSBURG — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Relay for Life of the Moshannon Valley returns to Philipsburg this Saturday at a new location.
The event will be at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 121 Front St. on June 11, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The theme this year is Paint the Town Purple.
“Having Relay at Trinity U.M. Church will bring lots of people to downtown Philipsburg as it is a great location,” said Sylvia Dunlap. “The stores downtown are participating with decorating their store fronts. We will have lots of music and fun throughout the day.”
Relay helps raise funds for cancer research and financial aid for patients undergoing treatment, according to Dunlap. It also honors those who battled cancer and remembers those lost.
There will be a survivor dinner at 5 p.m. and a survivor ceremony and lap at 6 p.m.
“We want to be sure every person who has ever heard the words ‘you have cancer’ has the opportunity to celebrate their life and their survivorship at Relay,” said Survivor Lead Melissa Webster. “Please call 814-762-6204 to confirm your attendance.”
A variety of food trucks will be at the event. Some vendors include Stromboli Land, Paulie & Co Ice Cream, Kents Concession with kettle corn and lemonade, The Funnel Cake Kings, and the Kiwanis will have hotdogs. There will also be booths set up for basket raffles and entertainment throughout the day.
Wrapping up the evening will be the luminaria event. Luminaria bags are transformed and illuminated after dark. Each luminaria bag is personalized with a message or a name in honor or memory of a friend or a loved one affected by cancer. Luminaria bags will be available at the event for a donation.
“It will be beautiful when all the bags with candles are illuminated around the track,” said Luminaria Chair Brenda Keith. “We hope to sell enough to light the entire area.”