DUBOIS — The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of DuBois will be held Saturday, July 23, at DuBois City Park.
The relay is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is open to the public.
The schedule includes: 10 a.m., opening ceremony; 10:30 a.m., Zumba with Dan Minns; 11 a.m., county Artist Joe Quick; 12:15 p.m., Pine Creek K9 Search Group; 1 p.m., music by Gary Bickerstaff; 2:15 p.m., Charlie the Jester magic show; 3 p.m., performance by Twin Reverb; 5 p.m., musical performance by Hell Bent; 6 p.m., cake and ice cream social for cancer survivors and one caregiver at pavilion B; 6:45 p.m., survivor lap; 7 p.m., musical performance by On the Mend; 8:30 p.m., remembrance lap; 9 p.m., luminaria service; and 9:45 p.m., closing service.
There will be free entertainment, a climbing wall, dunking booth and weapon throwing. Food, basket raffle tickets and luminaries will be available for purchase. Luminaries may be purchased until 7 p.m. in honor of someone who has battled cancer or loved ones who have succumbed to the disease.
Survivors attending the cake and ice cream social at pavilion B are asked to register by Tuesday, July 19 by calling the ACS office at 814-762-6204.
For more information contact DuBois Relay Lead Eva McKee at 814-236-2327, ACS Income Development Specialist Susan Babik at 814-594-0891 or the ACS office.