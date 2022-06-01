The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will be held Saturday, June 4. The festival-style event will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
The theme is “Together We Can Find a Cure.” The 2022 goal is $93,500.
“We invite the community to come together for a good cause,” said Leadership Team Member Cammeron Ogden. “We will not just be out there Saturday asking people to donate money. While that is important we also want to raise awareness about the disease, the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and patient services and support those who are currently impacted by cancer along with their caregivers.
“My hope is that the community will come out to this wonderful event to enjoy music, good food and good fellowship with others who are relaying for the same reasons. It will be full of opportunities to participate in our fundraising efforts, but more importantly, I hope our event will provide opportunities for our community to come out and enjoy life, friends, family, and neighbors who are all working together to create a world without cancer,” Ogden said.
The event will remember those lost to cancer, honor those currently battling the disease and raise funds for cancer research, education and programs benefiting those with cancer such as Road to Recovery, wigs for patients and the national recovery hotline.
The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Angela Chew will sing the national anthem. Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 9 will present the colors. Participating teams and event sponsors will be recognized.
Team representatives will walk throughout the day and a number of them will conduct activities to raise funds toward’s the event’s goal.
Because of the pandemic, an activity enjoyed in past years will again not be able to be presented.
“The past few years, COVID-19 has changed the way the community is able to rally. While things are still different we are honoring the root of relay –our survivors and creating a world with less cancer through fundraising,” Ogden said.
A ceremony and a lap honoring cancer survivors and caregivers will begin at 5 p.m. Those currently impacted by cancer are asked to attend to make the lap around the park’s grove. For more information or to register for the survivor ceremony please call the local ACS office at 814-762-6204.
The luminaria ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Bags will be available for a donation throughout the day or in advance by calling the ACS office. Luminaria may be personalized with a name, photo and a message. The names from luminaria, purchased prior to the ceremony, will be scrolling on a screen during the ceremony.
A host of food vendors including The Country Butcher, Ice House Cafe, Kozee’s Monkey Bread, Paulie & Co., Ruble’s Concessions, and Stromboli Land will be set up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Craft vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m selling a variety of homemade items.
Entertainment and special performances by local community groups and organizations will take place throughout the day. A performance by students of Kathy’s School Dance will begin at 1 p.m.
The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer. There are now more ways than ever for anyone, anywhere, to join the Relay community.
Additional information about Relay For Life is available by visiting the website, RelayForLife.org/centralclearfield.