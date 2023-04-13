Fifty days from today, one of Clearfield County’s biggest efforts to eradicate cancer will open.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will be held Saturday, June 3. The relay will be held at a new location this year at Revived & Co., 410 Shaw St., Clearfield.
Relay Leadership team Member Cammeron Ogden said, “Fifty Days till Relay marks the start of the countdown to the event on June 3. It isn’t actually an event but more noting the date on the calendar. We want to share information about the relay and remind residents it is coming up very quickly.”
She said participants are excited about the event’s new venue, “Since 1993, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County has been an event bringing together the local community in the fight against cancer. This year, we were offered an opportunity to partner with Revived & Co. and to join Relay with its annual Old Schoolhouse Spring Market. Revived & Co. has been very generous in donating its location and resources so that Relay For Life can remain focused on being the best steward of donor dollars,” Ogden explained.
Parking will be provided at the Clearfield Driving Park. A shuttle will transport visitors and participants to the site.
Another new activity is the Cancer Survivor and Caregiver reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The 2023 Relay has a goal of raising $95,000 for breakthrough cancer research, patient support and services and education and access to lifesaving screenings.
The Relay’s theme is “Every Ribbon Has A Color.” Participating teams are encouraged to choose a color that will be represented by its members and provide education at its site related to the cancer represented by that color of ribbon.
Relay’s opening ceremony gets underway at 10:15 a.m. The survivor lap starts at 6 p.m. and the luminaria ceremony at 8 p.m.
Some of the entertainment that has been confirmed includes country music Artist Joe Quick and “Nostalgia,” a five-piece band playing music from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
Disc Jockey Shawn Tishler will provide music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Winter’s Sound, from 4-10 p.m.
Volunteers and teams are still needed. “Newly formed or returning teams can still get involved in the relay. Teams can be made up of friends, family members, colleagues, or neighbors. Those interested in organizing a new team or joining an existing team can register as an event participant without being associated with a team. Relay is also open to the public and everyone is welcome. You don’t have to be a registered participant to attend the event,” Ogden said.