Rudolph and Little Rudy are teaming up with the Clearfield Borough Police Department to provide holiday cheer to residents as the “Reindeer Patrol.”
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, the dynamic duo Assistant Chief Nathan Curry, Clearfield Borough Council President Stephanie Tarbay, and the reindeer’s handlers, Dave and Amy Duke, will travel around Clearfield, offering treats and goodwill to children and the young at heart they meet along the way.
Updates on the team’s whereabouts will be provided on the borough’s Facebook page. In the event of inclement weather, their trek will be rescheduled.
Rudolph and Little Rudy appear courtesy of The Progress.